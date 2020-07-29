The Natrona County Commission on Tuesday chose veteran and businessman Republican Kevin O'Hearn to fill the remaining term of House District 59 Rep. Bunky Loucks.

O'Hearn was among the three candidates for consideration by the HD 59 precinct committee people on July 15 to replace five-term Loucks, who announced his retirement in June. His term was due to end on Dec. 31.

The other two were David Carpenter and Leah Juarez. All three are seeking their party's nomination in the Aug. 18 primary. The winner of the primary will automatically be the next representative of the district that includes Mills and northeast Natrona County. No Democrats or members of other parties are running.

During his interview with the GOP committee people, O'Hearn referred to his long military and business careers that have given him people and leadership skills.

His swearing-in ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the House Chamber of the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne.

Chief Justice Michael K. Davis of the Wyoming Supreme Court will administer the oath of office and Speaker of the House Steve Harshman will preside over the ceremony.

