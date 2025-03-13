Natrona County Arrest Log (03/12/25 – 03/13/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Eric Richardson, 57 - Failure to Comply

Mitchel Estrada, 44 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Shawna Springer, 46 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Yolanda Barrera, 36 - Failure to Comply

Skylar Fawver, 32 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Katherine Phillips, 45 - Hold for Probation

William Hamilton, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Aaron Harmon, 47 - Failure to Comply

Charles Lincecum, 42 - Unlawful Contact: Rude, Insolent, or Angry

Guy Soliz, 54 - Failure to Comply

Christina Mascorro, 41 - Shoplifting - 1st, Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold

Alson Brown, 54 - Failure to Appear

