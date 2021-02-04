Facemasks Are Required at Casper-Natrona County Airport

The Casper/Natrona County International Airport announced Thursday that they will adhere to a Federal mask mandate, requiring travelers to wear a mask at all times while inside the terminal building.

Per the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) directive, this mandate went into effect on Monday, February 1, 2021 and it will expire in 100 days, on May 11, 2021.

The mandate explains that Federal Law requires wearing a mask at all times in the airport, and failure to comply may result in removal and denial of re-entry.

It also explains that refusing to wear a mask in the airport is a violation of federal law and that individuals may be subject to penalties under federal law.

For more information, visit tsa.gov/coronavirus.