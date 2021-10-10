Natrona Boys & Girls Sweep Chaney Cross Country Meet in Gillette

The cross country season moved along on Friday with the Wayne Chaney Invitational in Gillette that featured six teams. On the girl's side, Kelly Walsh Finley Klinger, who just won a state championship in tennis in the #1 singles bracket, took 1st in this race with a time of 16.41.78. She finished 2nd at last year's 4A state meet and the girl who finished 1st at state last season, Delilah Baedke of Natrona took 2nd place in the Gillette race with a time of 16.51.15. NC's Hallie Wilhelm was 3rd in 17.14.3 with Campbell County's Reilly Wilson taking 4th and Buffalo's Lexi Rule placing 5th.

In the girl's team standings, Natrona was first with 32, points, Buffalo 2nd with 62, Campbell County placed 3rd with 74, followed by Thunder Basin, Kelly Walsh, and Newcastle.

On the boy's side, Natrona's Tristan Enders took the tape in 16.36.96 with Braik Hurm of Campbell County right behind him in 16.52.65. NC's Jackson Dutcher was 3rd in 16.57.34 with Campell County's Sam Kjerstad 4th and Natrona's Ethan Bauer 5th. In the boy's team standings, Natrona was in 1st place with 32 points, Kelly Walsh 2nd with 52, Buffalo 3rd with 85, followed by Campbell County, Thunder Basin, and Newcastle

The cross country state meet will be on October 23rd in Ethete. We have some great pictures to share with you from the Chaney Meet on Friday, compliments of Shannon Dutcher. Enjoy!

