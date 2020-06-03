Nation’s Streets Calmest in Days, Protests Largely Peaceful

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protests were largely peaceful and the nation’s streets were calmer than they have been in days since the killing of George Floyd set off demonstrations that at times brought violence and destruction along with pleas to stop police brutality and injustice against African Americans.

There were scattered reports of businesses being damaged in New York City overnight, and as of Wednesday morning there had been over 9,000 arrests nationwide since the unrest began following Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis.

But there was a marked quiet compared with the unrest of the past few nights, which included fires and shootings.