NASCAR: Noose Found in Bubba Wallace Garage at Alabama Race

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR is investigating after a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at the race in Talladega, Alabama.

Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR's top Cup Series.

Two weeks ago, he successfully pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and properties.

NASCAR says it is “outraged” and said there is no place for racism in NASCAR.

Wallace says he was saddened but undeterred.

The series races at Talladega on Monday after a one-day rain delay.