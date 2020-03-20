‘Multiple Vehicle Crash’ Closes I-80 Between Laramie & Cheyenne
Interstate 80 is closed between Cheyenne and Laramie following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook post, state troopers and WYDOT crews are in the process of cleaning up and investigating the crash. A photo showed on social media showed several tractor-trailers considerably off the roadway.
The crash reportedly happened near milepost 331.
No further information has been released.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app