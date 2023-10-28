Multi-Person Scuffle in Casper Results in Gunshot Wound

The Casper Police Department is currently investigating a critical incident that occurred just after midnight this morning.

Police arrived near 1300 E. 12th Street to find two disabled vehicles that had crashed through a fence into a residential yard along with multiple individuals involved in "what appeared to be a physical altercation with a firearm" according to a statement from the CPD.

Five adults were detained and questioned. One was transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center for a non-life threatening gunshot wound sustained during a "struggle" prior to the police's arrival.

Normal traffic flow has been re-established.

