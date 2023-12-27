Muddy Mountain Road Closes on New Year’s Eve

The Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office will close Muddy Mountain Road for the winter on Sunday, December 31.

The road is closed annually due to snow, wind, and degrading conditions. Muddy Mountain Road will reopen in the spring.

Muddy Mountain Road is the primary access route to the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, two campgrounds, numerous trails, and public lands managed by the BLM. Despite the road closure, the Muddy Mountain area remains open for snowmobile use on designated state trails.

BLM photo of Muddy Mountain

