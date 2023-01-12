Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Casper YCC as a Runaway

Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page.

Ashley Decker's post read:

"My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see him or know his whereabouts please contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.

This is not a scam.

He is 17 yrs old was reported by YCC as a runaway. He took off from school on Friday after cutting off his ankle monitor."

According to the government website Wyoming Missing Persons:

"Josiah was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray and teal hat, cowboy boots, and a black hoodie. He is also known to have a scar on his right knee. He may possibly go by James Decker."

