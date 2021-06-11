Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Announces New Temple in Casper

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced Casper, Wyoming as the location for its newest temple.

Brandon Smith and Steven Higginson, stake presidents of the Casper and Casper East Stakes of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (covering portions of Natrona, Converse, Carbon, and Niobrara counties), issued the following joint statement regarding the announcement of the location of the Casper Wyoming Temple:

“We are so pleased with the site of the Casper Wyoming Temple. In a location easily accessible by all who wish to visit, it will enhance the beauty of the surrounding area. The new temple will be a great blessing to the members of the Church in Casper and the surrounding region, and will have a positive impact on our community as a whole."

According to the LDS website, the temple in Casper will be built on a 9.5 acre site located at the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard and Eagle Drive. As of now, plans are that the temple will be one story of approximately 10,000 sq. ft.

"Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the “house of the Lord” and the most sacred places of worship on the earth," the website states. "Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses (chapels). All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses. The primary purpose of temples, however, is for faithful members of the church to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages, which unite families forever, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity while living."