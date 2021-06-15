More Info Released On Missing Hiker In Grand Teton National Park

The National Park Service has released further information regarding a hiker who went missing in Grand Teton National Park.

Park officials say 27-year-old Cian McLaughlin was last seen June 8 at roughly 2:30 p.m. approximately a half-mile from the Lupine Meadows Trailhead.

He was hiking to an unknown destination.

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, rangers received tips indicating that McLaughlin may have been seen on the switchbacks below the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake Junction in the vicinity of Delta Lake on June 8.

Anyone who may have seen him is encouraged to contact the Park Service's Investigation Services Branch at 888-653-0009.

The Park Service says security cameras show McLaughlin entered the park via the Moose Entrance Station on June 8 at 2:15 p.m. He was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and a red watch while in his vehicle.

It's also believed he was wearing shorts, a bucket hat and round sunglasses. He has a noticeable forearm tattoo on his left arm.

On Tuesday, 40 park staff conducted ground search efforts in high probability areas of the backcountry. Additionally, five search and rescue dog teams along with a helicopter have also been involved.

Civil Air Patrol flew a search Tuesday morning utilizing forward-looking infrared, which is a thermographic camera that senses infrared radiation.

Search operations will continue Wednesday.