Montana Game Farm Quarantined After Positive Elk CWD Test

A Montana game farm is under quarantine after an elk tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The brain wasting disease hasn't been identified in domestic deer or elk in Montana since 1999.

The testing that discovered the illness is required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Herd Certification Program.

The elk appeared healthy and was slaughtered for meat.

The illness was discovered in testing. Montana law requires CWD positive game farm herds to be quarantined for five years or killed and tested.

State veterinarian Marty Zaluski says they'll investigate to determine the source of the infection.