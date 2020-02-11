Mills Police Arrest Two Residents on Child Abuse Charges

Mills police officers arrested two unnamed town residents and charged them with child abuse and drug-related charges on Tuesday after an investigation began Monday, according to a prepared statement from police spokeswoman Cpl. Kate Acord and officer Thomas Wilson.

Officers received the report about 2:20 p.m. Monday of possible child abuse through the Wyoming Department of Family Services and Crest Hill Elementary School in Casper.

The agencies determined the alleged abuse had occurred at a residence in Mills and the report described a minor child with substantial bruising on their upper arms and shoulders. The child told investigators the bruises were a result from their being duct-taped and bound.

The child added a younger sibling had also been subjected to the same treatment.

Officers corroborated the child's statements about the alleged abuse during the previous weekend including being duct-taped over the mouth for “refusing to take a nap."

They also determined the children had been forced to ingest marijuana in order to “calm them down," according to the prepared statement

Tuesday, the two residents were booked into the Natrona County jail and each charged with child abuse, child endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance - marijuana.

Neither suspect is an employee of the elementary school.

Mills police said there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

The children were taken into protective custody after the initial report and are under the care of the Department of Family Services.

The Mills Police Department also worked with the Natrona County School District, the Casper Police Department, and the Wyoming Department of Probation and Parole in the investigation.

Due to the investigation being ongoing and the serious nature of this case, the names of the suspects will not be released at this time.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More details of this incident will be released later.