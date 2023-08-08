Mexican National Arrested Near Casper Sentenced for Ammo Crime

A Mexican nation who was illegally in the United States recently was sentenced to one year of probation for intending to transfer ammunition to a prohibited person, according to federal court records and a press release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office.

Luis Martinez-Garcia, 36, heard the sentence from Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on July 21.

Besides probation, Skavdahl also imposed special conditions and a $100 special assessment.

The case started on Dec. 29 when the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation notified the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that Martinez-Garcia was detained by Mills police at the Tate Pump House, 1775 W. First St., according to a criminal complaint filed with federal court on Jan. 30.

The DCI asked the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations to help with the investigation.

An ICE officer interviewed Martinez-Garcia who claimed to be a Mexican citizen and had no status to be in the United States. He also claimed to have entered the United States through California in July 1999.

Martinez-Garcia was taken into custody and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

The ICE officer and two other law enforcement personnel advised Martinez-Garcia of his rights and he agreed to talk. He claimed he owned a .40-caliber Kahr CW40, which he received as a trade for a PlayStation5.

The press release says Martinez-Garcia was driving to a shooting range where he intended to give the ammunition to an acquaintance who also was illegally in the United States and therefore a person prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

Martinez-Garcia was indicted on March 16 and pleaded guilty on May 2.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted this case.

