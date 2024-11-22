Metro Animal Shelter to stay closed until after Thanksgiving

CASPER, Wyo. — In light of two cases of parvovirus popping up at Metro Animal Shelter, the organization announced that it will be staying closed until after the Thanksgiving holiday.

That’s according to a social media post from Metro, which stated that the organization is taking extra precautions due to the infection of two of its shelter dogs.

“Once again Metro Animal Shelter would like to express our gratitude for the support of the public during this time,” the post stated. “We are working towards reopening our doors to the public as soon as possible. After serious consideration, we have decided to remain closed until after Thanksgiving.”

This update comes after Metro extended its closure once before. Originally, the shelter wanted to reopen on Nov. 17, but that was extended to Nov. 22 after a second case of parvo appeared. While there has not been another case of parvo announced, Metro’s owners decided to further extend the closure out of an abundance of caution.

Parvo is an infectious virus that affects dogs. Symptoms of the infection include lethargy, appetite loss, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and low body temperature.

According to Metro, it’s not just the parvo cases that are contributing to its temporary closure. The post stated that the decision was made with multiple factors in mind.

“The shelter will be having some construction projects occurring during this time; these projects will not interfere with the care of our animals,” the post continued. “This will also give all our current animals enough time to go through both doses of vaccines for Parvo as well as a full incubation period to ensure there is no dog is infected with Parvo. Our intention is to provide to protect the safety of our animals and our community. We greatly appreciate your patience and look forward to reopening our doors on Saturday the 30!”

While Metro will remain closed, those in need of shelter services may call 307-235-8308. Animal protection officers can be reached at 307-235-8278, ext. 3.