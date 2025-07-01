First Measles Case Reported in Natrona County in 15 Years

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has confirmed a case of measles in an unvaccinated child from Natrona County. Measles is a highly contagious infection that can cause severe illness. The source of the child’s measles exposure was not identified. This case is the first reported in Wyoming since 2010.

The child was in the Banner Wyoming Medical Center (1233 E. Second Street in Casper) Emergency Department Waiting Room while infectious at the following times:

June 24, 2025, 11AM through 1PM

June 25, 2025, 12:55PM through 2:55PM

Persons in this location at the identified times were possibly exposed to measles. The WDH is working with Banner Wyoming Medical Center to notify these individuals. “We are asking individuals who were potentially exposed to self-monitor for measles symptoms for 21 days past the exposure date, and consider avoiding crowded public places or high-risk settings such as daycare centers,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, State Health Officer with WDH. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Infants less than 1 year old who are too young to receive the MMR vaccine, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk for infection and severe disease; WDH recommends these individuals contact their healthcare providers regarding their potential measles exposure. If you were at this location during the exposure window and develop symptoms, immediately contact your healthcare provider by phone. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent additional exposures. People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms 7 to 21 days after exposure.

Symptoms include:

Fever;

Cough;

Runny nose;

Red eyes; and,

A characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads down the body.

People who have received the MMR vaccine or were born before 1957 are generally considered immune. Booster doses are not necessary for persons who are fully vaccinated against measles. If you are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, it is especially important to closely monitor for symptoms during the 21 days after a possible exposure. If additional cases occur, the MMR vaccine, given within 72 hours after exposure, can prevent infection. Unvaccinated individuals or those unsure of their immunity should talk to their healthcare provider about receiving the MMR vaccine. “Measles is one of the most contagious diseases we know, but it is preventable,” said Dr. Harrist. “The MMR vaccine is safe and highly effective, providing long-lasting protection. Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective in preventing measles, and we recommend that all Wyoming residents ensure they and their children are up to date on MMR vaccinations.”

