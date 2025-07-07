New Heart Treatments Are Making A Local Impact in Central Wyoming

Banner Wyoming Medical Center started offering state-of-the-art electrophysiology (EP) services in Casper to treat patients with heart rhythm disorders such as A-fib last year.

Last month, the hospital opened a new lab completely dedicated to the heart care service.

David Bicknell, DO, a Banner Health cardiologist specializing in electrophysiology, was the first to perform procedures in the new lab on June 16.

Dr. Bicknell, along with his colleague Daniel Wann, MD, see patients in their clinic and perform electrophysiology procedures at Banner Wyoming Medical Center two weeks per month.

The physicians also work at Banner North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colo.

Electrophysiologists offer lead management in patients with chronic implantable devices such as pacemakers and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs). Additionally, Banner Wyoming Medical Center offers cardiac catheter ablation.

“About one in four people will have A-fib in their lifetime,” said Dr. Bicknell. “With the latest, advanced training on the newest techniques in electrophysiology, we can achieve better results while keeping people closer to home.”

Cardiac ablation requires specialized equipment that maps the heart and allows doctors to use heat to target precise areas in the heart that are causing abnormal rhythms.

During the procedure, a catheter is placed through a small incision in a patient’s leg where it is weaved through a leg artery to the heart. Aided by real-time 3-D imaging technology, the electrophysiologist uses a catheter to produce a small scar on a specific part of the heart tissue.

Catheter ablation is recommended by the American College of Cardiology for patients when medication proves to be unsuccessful. Most patients who receive cardiac ablation experience long-term reductions in their heart rhythm disorders and improvements in their quality of life.

Prior to adding electrophysiology services at Banner Wyoming Medical Center, hundreds of people were referred to facilities out of state for cardiac ablation every year.

“This doesn’t include the people who just decided that they would live with A-fib,” said Bicknell. “This significantly impacts an individual’s quality of life – they just aren’t able to do things they did before.”

Last year, Banner Wyoming Medical Center began offering electrophysiology procedures in the hybrid operating room while construction of the new electrophysiology lab continued in an adjacent space. More than $7.3 million in construction and infrastructure was committed to the new space.

The addition of the new services also represents a significant training commitment by WYMC staff, who have been participating in hands-on training at Banner North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, in addition to on-site training preparation at WYMC.

“We’re excited to bring this dedicated space and much-needed, life-changing service to Casper,” said Lance Porter, CEO at Banner Wyoming Medical Center. “We’re committed to high quality care close to home.”

