McConnell: Trump ‘Provoked’ Capital Siege; ‘Fed Lies’ to Mob

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is placing blame on President Donald Trump for the deadly riot at the Capitol.

McConnell on Tuesday said the mob was “fed lies” and that the president and others “provoked” those intent on overturning Democrat Joe Biden’s election.

McConnell's remarks come on Trump’s last full day in office.

The Republican leader vowed a “safe and successful” inauguration of Biden on Wednesday.

It's an unparalleled time of transition as the Senate presses ahead to his impeachment trial and starts confirmation hearings on Biden’s Cabinet.

Three new Democratic senators-elect are to be sworn into office Wednesday.