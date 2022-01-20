Senator Barrasso Looks On as Mitch McConnell Says ‘African Americans’ Vote As Much as ‘Americans’

On Wednesday, following a debate in which Democrats and Republicans argued about a Republican filibuster that prevented the passing of voting rights legislation, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell gave a press conference in which he compared the voting habits of 'Americans' and 'African Americans.'

Senator Barrasso of Wyoming stood right behind him.

During the debate, two Democrat senators refused to join their own party in the decision to change Senate rules to overcome the filibuster.

According to Newsweek, "The Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would have expanded voting access, made Election Day a national holiday, ensured access to early voting and mail-in ballots, and more."

During the press conference, a reporter asked McConnell what his message was for people of color regarding their upcoming voting rights.

"Well, the concern is misplaced," McConnell responded. "Because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans."

Naturally, Twitter lost its collective mind.

As of Thursday, McConnell, nor Senator Barrasso, have commented on the blunder. He hasn't said that it was a mistake, or that he didn't mean it the way it sounded. He hasn't said anything which, at this point, seems to speak volumes, according to Twitter.