Man Pleads Not Guilty Following $150M Fentanyl Bust in Wyoming

An alleged drug dealer who was busted in Laramie County this summer has pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Diego J. Aguilar-Valdovinos, 38, of Federal Way, Washington, entered his plea Monday, Oct. 25, in US District Court in Cheyenne.

Aguilar-Valdovinos was arrested on July 27 after a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for speeding on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and discovered 24 pounds of fentanyl inside his vehicle.

The fentanyl had an estimated street value of $150 million, the patrol said.

Aguilar-Valdovinos' trial has been set for Jan. 3. If convicted, he faces 10 years to life in prison.

