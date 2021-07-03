Man Killed in Shootout With Wyoming Trooper Identified
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A coroner has identified a man killed in a shootout that injured a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper.
Acting Fremont County Coroner Erin Ivie said Thursday the shooting in Lander killed 24-year-old David Fann, of Lander.
Get our free mobile app
The Highway Patrol says the trooper exchanged gunshots with Fann on Sinks Canyon Road moments into a traffic stop June 25. The trooper, whose identity hasn’t been released, was released from a hospital within a day.
What led to the traffic stop and shooting was unknown. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating and declines to comment on the case.
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.