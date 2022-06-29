Man Hospitalized After Grizzly Bear Mauling In Northwest Wyoming

A man who was attacked by a Grizzly bear while hiking in northwest Wyoming has been hospitalized in Billings, Montana.

Wyoming Game and Fish officials have declined to release the man's name, but they say the bear attacked him so quickly that he didn't have a chance to use the bear spray he was carrying.

He was hiking on Francs Peak not far from Yellowstone National Park when he was attacked on Monday. Game and Fish officials said in a statement that they don't plan to go after the bear to relocate the animal.

Monday's incident is the first known bear attack on a human in Wyoming in 2022.