Man Gets 30 Years for Sexually Abusing Child, Ordered to Pay $1

A registered sex offender has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing a child on Wyoming's Wind River Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen's office says.

Charles Patrick Jeffery, Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child on July 1, 2020.

The charge stemmed from his knowing sexual act with a child under the age of 12 between on or about Nov. 18, 2015, and July 1, 2016, on the Wind River Indian Reservation, which the child didn't disclose until 2018.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl found that Jeffery had no ability to pay a fine, but he was ordered to pay $1 in restitution, the amount the victim requested.

Jeffery has been and will continue to be required to register as a sex offender.

