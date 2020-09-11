Man Dies in Rawlins After Being Run Over by Own Vehicle

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a man died after he was run over by his own vehicle.

According to a news release, 61-year-old Kingman, Arizona resident Allen P. Dollarhide stopped his 2020 Chevrolet 3500 alongside the road to check cargo in the back. As he got out of his vehicle, he failed to place the truck's transmission in park.

Dollarhide reportedly lost his footing and his truck, still in motion, collided with him.

He died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The patrol says driver inattention and physical disability are being investigated as contributing factors to the incident.

It marks the 86th fatality on Wyoming's roads this year. That's compared to 112 at the same point last year.