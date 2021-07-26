Man Charged With Aggravated Assault in Cheyenne Stabbing

A 41-year-old transient has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stabbing another transient and sending him to the hospital.

Robert Requejo, Jr. was charged Monday in Laramie County Circuit Court with four counts of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one count of habitual criminal.

Requejo was arrested shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, after Cheyenne police responding to a report of a stabbing around the 1600 block of Snyder Avenue found 26-year-old Jesse Flores with multiple stab wounds and Requejo still at the scene.

Flores was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in serious condition, but as of Monday afternoon his condition was unknown.

Requejo is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $10,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.

