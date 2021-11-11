Man Accused Of Trespassing At F.E. Warren, Fighting With Security

A 32-year-old man is facing charges in federal court in Wyoming for allegedly trespassing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, looking into windows at base housing, and then fighting with base security when they confronted him.

According to the affidavit, the incident started around 5 p.m. on November 4 when base security got a report that someone was walking through base housing, looking in windows. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations asked a couple of FBI agents for help with a suspected trespasser.

The FBI agents were told by base security staff Seargent Ruff that he had been contacted about the unknown man, and soon made contact with a man later identified as Kelly Wind Harris.

When asked what he was doing, Harris allegedly said that he went through the fence at the base as a shortcut to the Peppermill Liquor Store, which is located on Stillwater Ave. in Cheyenne.

Seargent Ruff tried to continue interviewing Harris, but the suspect said he was leaving. Harris was told to sit back down, a which point he said "I'm going to [expletive] leave now."

Harris then allegedly lowered his shoulder and charged at Ruff, who was standing in the doorway. Ruff tackled Harris to the ground, and Ruff and other security officers tried to handcuff Harris, who continued to resist. Eventually, they were able to cuff him, holding him until the FBI agents could arrive on the scene.

Harris didn't have any identification on him, and at first, told investigators that his name was Kevin Harrison. A check of that name and his supposed Social Security number didn't check out, and investigators kept grilling Harris, who again turned combative, hurling himself at security officers.

Finally, he identified himself as Kelly Harris, and that identity was verified through a motor vehicle photograph as Kelly Wind Harris. Harris is facing misdemeanor charges of illegally entering military, naval, or coast guard territory and assaulting officers. He could face up to a year and a half in jail and up to $105,000 in fines.