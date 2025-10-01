Make-A-Wish® Wyoming has a new Chief Executive Officer. Joining the organization in September, Greta Maxfield brings enthusiasm and

experience to help grant wishes in Wyoming.

“I consider myself an almost-native of Wyoming, having moved here at age 8,” says Maxfield. “I absolutely love this state and feel incredibly fortunate to be working for a nonprofit that serves Wyoming with such a powerful and inspiring mission—bringing communities together to help make

a wish child’s dreams come true.”

Maxfield is a licensed clinical social worker who earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming and her Master of Social Work from Washington University in St. Louis, with a concentration in nonprofit leadership. Her career has been dedicated to supporting children and

families across a variety of settings, from schools and Head Start programs to family visitation services and hospice care. Maxfield also continues to share her expertise as an adjunct instructor at UW–Casper.

Throughout her career, she has served in leadership roles at nonprofits including Child Advocacy Services of the Big Horns, Serve Wyoming, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, and Central Wyoming Hospice.

“This role brings together everything I care deeply about—serving children and families, strengthening communities, and leading with purpose in a state I love,” Maxfield says.

“Make-A-Wish doesn’t just grant wishes—it creates moments of joy, resilience, and transformation for children facing critical illnesses. To be part of that mission, and to help guide its impact across our state, is both humbling and energizing.”

Looking to the future of the organization, Maxfield notes, “I’m looking forward to working alongside passionate staff, volunteers, and supporters to expand our reach across Wyoming and deepen our relationships to ensure that every eligible child experiences the magic of a wish—and the strength it brings to them and their families.”

The excitement is mutual for the Board of Directors, with Make-A-Wish Wyoming President, Dr. Troy Thompson, sharing, "We are very excited to be able to have Greta Maxfield as our new CEO. Greta has the experience and expertise necessary to lead our organization to a very bright future.”

Maxfield succeeds Morgan Poloncic, who departed the organization in April 2025 after serving as CEO for 11 years.

