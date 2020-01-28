Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Hits Between Cuba and Jamaica
The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.
It was centered 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba.
It hit at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) and the epicenter was a relatively shallow six miles beneath the surface.
There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The quake could be felt strongly in Santiago, the largest far-eastern Cuban city.
