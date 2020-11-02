Louisiana Man Gets 25 Years After Torching 3 Black Churches

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who admitted to burning down three predominantly African American churches has been sentenced to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay the churches $2.6 million.

U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook says in a news release Holden Matthews set fire to the churches because of their religious nature and to promote himself as a “black metal” musician.

He says a federal judge in Lafayette sentenced the 23-year-old man on Monday.

Judge Robert Summerhays gave Matthews him credit for the 18 months he already has spent in jail. Matthews pleaded guilty to both state and federal charges.