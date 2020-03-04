Looking for Hand Sanitizer? Good Luck Finding it

NEW YORK (AP) — Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on hand sanitizer, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush.

But more of the clear gel is on the way. Purell, the best-selling hand sanitizer, is pumping up production.

And Walmart and other stores say they are talking to suppliers to stock up bare shelves.

Sales of hand sanitizers in the U.S. were up 73% in the four weeks ending Feb. 22, compared with the same period the year before, according to market research firm Nielsen.