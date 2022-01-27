LOOK: ‘The Governor’ is one win away from the Super Bowl

LARAMIE -- Oh, what could have been.

If Buffalo could've held on for just 13 more seconds last Sunday night in Kansas City, we would be witnessing a Josh Allen vs. Logan Wilson AFC Championship game this weekend.

It wasn't meant to be.

Still, Wilson and his underdog buddies from Cincinnati will be in attendance inside Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday afternoon with a chance to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl with a victory over the Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.

Wyoming has been well represented in these 2022 NFL Playoffs. On the NFC side, Brian Hill, Mark Nzeocha and the 49ers will take on Tyler Hall and the Los Angeles Rams.

Allen, along with Philadelphia safety Marcus Epps, also made postseason appearances.

No matter what, a former Cowboy football player will play for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy inside So-Fi Stadium in LA.

Today, however, we are going to focus on Wyoming's favorite son -- The Governor.

After wrapping up a 409 tackles during his four-year career in Laramie, Wilson has continued to take ball carriers down with regularity at the next level. The second-year pro led the Bengals with 100 tackles this season. He has 20 stops through two playoff wins over the Raiders and top-seeded Titans.

Where Wilson has really separated himself is in the turnover category. After picking off Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill with just 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter last Saturday in Nashville, Wilson now has five interceptions on the season. That also leads the team.

Wilson, to the surprise of no one, hasn't forgotten his Wyoming roots during his early NFL career. Last week, the Bengals linebacker sported state flag thigh pads. Before a regular season game, the Casper product showed up to Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati sporting a Stetson and a jacket lined with Steamboat logos.

The Governor is a fitting nickname indeed.

Let's take a look back at Wilson's All-American career in Laramie and his first two seasons in the NFL: