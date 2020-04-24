Casper’s Logan Wilson Picked in 3rd Round of the NFL Draft

Casper native and former University of Wyoming football player Logan Wilson was selected by in the 3rd round of the National Football League draft on Friday night with the 65th overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. Wilson was one of six national finalists for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's best linebacker. He recorded 105 tackles in his senior season for UW, 62 of those solo. He finished his career with 421 tackles which is 4th in the history of the school and 4th in the history of the Mountain West Conference. Those stats earned him All-American status.

Wilson was an all-state football player at Natrona County High school in four positions, receiver, defensive back, punter and kicker. His Mustang team won the 4A state championship in 2014 as they ran the table with a 12-0 record. Wilson is the 2nd Casper native in the last 3 years to be drafted by an NFL team. Natrona grad Taven Bryan was selected in the first round by Jacksonville with the 29th overall selection back in 2018. Former Wyoming Cowboy quarterback Josh Allen was picked 7th overall in that same draft by the Buffalo Bills