[LOOK] Snowy Range Displays Fall Colors: Here’s Where To See Them

I took some time off this week to get away from the stress of everyday life and spend some time in the Snowy Range east of Laramie, where I took the photos featured in this gallery.

It was time well spent. It's amazing how a little time reconnecting with the peace and beauty of Wyoming's great outdoors left me feeling refreshed and ready to go.

The photos I took here are a sample of what I considered some of the better scenery I encountered. It's worth mentioning that while the Snowy Range is a beautiful venue 365 days a year, the window for viewing fall colors is a short one.

A week before, the leaves had not yet changed. And this being the Wyoming high country, it won't be long before the same scenes are buried in snow and mostly inaccessible.

Best Of Snowy Range Fall Colors Beautiful Snowy Range Fall Photos

Best Places and Times to See Snowy Range's Fall Foliage

If you want to dive into the colors of Snowy Range, here are some popular trails and stops to see them:

Lakes Trail

Mirror Lake

The Happy Jack Trailhead

Medicine Bow Peak Trail

Browns Peak Loop

Lost Lakes

Barber Lake

Silver Lake

Or, you can always take in the colors by cruising the Snowy Range Scenic Byway. The Byway is a popular cut across for motorists who want a stunning drive from Laramie to Centennial. Many of the trails and sites listed above are accessible via the Snowy Range Scenic Byway.

You'll want to visit the Snowy Range around early to mid-October to get the best of the colors before the snow arrives.

You can find a map of the scenic byway by clicking here.