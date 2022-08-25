The 15+ WORST Things About Wyoming Fall

Fall is just around the corner. Technically, the first day of autumn isn't until September 22 this year, according to almanac.com. but around late August, everyone starts looking for signs that Fall has arrived.

It's no wonder people in Wyoming love autumn. The heat of summer starts to fade, the mosquitos go away, and the waves of tourists start to abate. Autumn marks the beginning of a lot of great things - football season, hunting season, the school year (great for parents, maybe not the most favorite thing for the kids.) We have the holiday season on the horizon - Halloween and Thanksgiving promise family get together and happy children.

Yeah, Fall in Wyoming is pretty great. People from across the country come here just to see the golden leaves that take over the state around late September. My favorite parts of autumn usually involve taking a hike through Medicine Bow or curling up with a cup of delicious apple cider.

I, for one, love autumn. Actually, it's my all-time favorite season. However, there are plenty of things I don't like about it. Seriously, some parts of Fall are so overrated.

Here's a list of the worst things about fall in Wyoming:

15+ WORST Things About Wyoming Fall Autumn in Wyoming has its plus sides...but let's talk about the downsides.

So what do you think? Do you agree with the list? Did we miss any of the worst things about Fall in Wyoming? Drop your least favorite things about Wyoming Fall in the app - we'd love to hear them!