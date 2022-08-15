Live music from Ian Munsick and family in downtown Casper

This Saturday, August 20th from 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM is the 5150' Festival presented by Visit Casper.

A press release from David Street Station said, "Sitting at an elevation of 5150’, we believe Casper is the best of the west, and we’re here to show it off. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, cold drinks, activities including a mechanical bull and axe throwing, local vendor booths, and an afternoon full of live music."

The headlining act is Wyoming-born singer/songwriter Ian Munsick. As a Nashville rising country artist, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country--"With an old soul, captivated by traditional lyrical truth and a modern soundscape"

Opening for Ian Munsick is his talented family “The Munsick Boys.” Consisting of his two brothers Tris Munsick and Sam Munsick, along with their father Dave Munsick.

The full musical lineup consists of:

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM - Lacy Nelson

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM - John Kirlin and The High Plains Drifters

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM - The Munsick Boys

8:00 PM - 9:30 PM - Ian Munsick

It will be a fun-filled day in the heart of Casper, and a night like no other with live music from the Munsick family.

