Lincoln County Man Charged With Attempted Murder

According to a press release by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Jordon Hale, a 40-year-old white man who was wanted for attempted murder, turned himself in on Sept. 12 and will soon appear in court.

Get our free mobile app

On Sept. 10, at around 11:50 a.m. the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding an active domestic violence incident involving a firearm.

Deputies were dispatched to the Star Valley ranch area and found that a Hale had left the area after attempting to use the firearm against a family member.

Hale's vehicle was later located in the Green Canyon area disabled in a ravine.

Hale was not found in the area and alerts were issued to the surrounding area to be on the lookout for Hale who was considered at the time to be armed and dangerous.

Several entities, including the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Star Valley SAR, Afton Police Department, and Wyoming Highway Patrol searched Green Canyon and the surrounding areas.

According to the release, on Sept. 12, the Lincoln County Attorney's Office got a warrant to arrest Hale and charged him with the felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

At around noon on Monday, Hale turned himself in at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in Afton and was booked into the Lincoln County jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Hale will appear in circuit court for an initial appearance in the coming days, though the release did not specify when exactly he will appear before a court.

Shane Johnson, Lincoln County Sheriff, said that no one was physically injured due to the incident, that Hale threatened his wife, and that it's unclear if the truck that Hale was driving was intentionally or unintentionally driven into the ravine.

Johnson said that they had gotten a call from Hale's attorney before he arrived at the police station to say that he would be turning himself in.

How To Survive An Attack By These 7 Dangerous Wyoming Animals We know that Wyoming is full of dangerous animals, but do you know what to do when one attacks you? Here is a "just the facts" guide to what to do when 5 of the most dangerous animals in Wyoming attack.