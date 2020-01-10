Legendary Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at Age 67

Legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart has died at the age of 67 on Jan. 7 after battling brain cancer.

Rolling Stone confirmed the drummer's death with a representative for the band and Peart family spokesperson Elliott Mintz stated that the drummer was fighting brain cancer for the last three years.

Peart joined the Canadian progressive rock trio in 1974 following the release of the band's self-titled debut album. In addition to serving as the group's drummer ever since, he was also a chief lyricist within Rush.

Loudwire extends our condolences to Peart's family as well as his Rush bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.