Lee Descendant Urges Official Removal of Confederate Statues

Democratic lawmakers and others are urging official removal of Confederate monuments at the center of a politically fraught national debate.

The calls came at a House subcommittee hearing Tuesday on legislative proposals addressing Confederate monuments on federal public lands.

A descendant of Confederate military leader Robert E. Lee was among those urging the removal of statues of his ancestor and other supporters of slavery.

The Rev. Robert W. Lee IV cited his family member's lasting belief even after the Civil War that Black people were not capable of voting intelligently.