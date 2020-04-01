Learn More About New Wyoming Basketball Coach Jeff Linder

Despite taking over at a difficult time, new Wyoming men's basketball head coach Jeff Linder continues to move forward.

In just over two weeks, he's assembled his coaching staff and received a few verbal commitments in recruiting, which continues. The head coach recently sat down for a visit with Kevin McKinney, Wyoming's Senior Associate AD for External Affairs, as part of a new podcast series.

Wyoming fans can find out more about Coach Linder by taking a listen.

The Pokes are in the middle of the transition, as they keep recruiting. The two commitments they've received are from 6-4 guard Xavier Dusell out of Arizona and 6-5 junior college guard Drake Jeffries from Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. The NCAA Spring Signing Period is slated to start on April 15.

How many players will be signed? That remains up in the air.

There are currently three Cowboys in the NCAA Transfer Portal, TJ Taylor, Greg Milton III, and Tyler Morman. Taylor entered shortly after former Coach Allen Edwards was fired on March 9. He has not said whether he will return or not.

So far, Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson have announced on social media that they will be returning. Freshmen Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble II, and sophomore Austin Mueller, all from Colorado, as well as big men Brandon Porter and Javier Turner, have not indicated their intentions yet. None of those players have entered the transfer portal.

Currently, UW has three scholarships available. If Taylor doesn't come back, that would increase to four. Various reports have Wyoming continuing to go after more shooters, fitting Linder's philosophy, but also a couple of big men are being recruited in Sunrise Christian Academy forward Mykell Robinson and Lewis University grad transfer Anthony D'Avanzo.

