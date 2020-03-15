LCSD1 Schools Closing to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

Laramie County School District 1 officials announced late Sunday afternoon that they've decided to close all schools starting Monday, March 16, as a preventative measure to reduce the possibility for spreading the coronavirus.

The following letter was sent out to LCSD1 families:

I would like to thank the families and staff of LCSD #1 for your support and patience as the impact of the COVID-19 virus begins to impact our community. We have been working closely with our local public health experts to provide guidance in our decisions moving forward. Over the weekend, we had staff members report that they have sought testing to determine if they are positive for COVID-19. While we do not have any confirmed cases at this time, we are taking preventative measures to reduce the possibility for spreading the virus. This is especially prudent considering our proximity to the front range of Colorado which is experiencing large numbers of positive cases.

After consulting with public health officials, and state and local officials, we have decided to close all LCSD #1 schools starting tomorrow, Monday, March 16th. Schools will remain closed until at least Tuesday, April 7th. Decisions about reopening after Spring Break will depend on how this situation progresses in the coming weeks. We will communicate to families as soon as we have the necessary information to make future decisions.

The District will be sending out information shortly on the method we will use to coordinate meals for students receiving Free/Reduced lunch services. While some districts are transitioning to remote and online learning, we will not have any formal distance-learning activities as this approach does not allow for equitable access and experiences for all of our students. In the coming days, we will notify families through our website about any optional online resources available for students.

Please remain vigilant in your prevention efforts by washing hands frequently, covering a cough or sneeze with a sleeve or tissue, and staying home if you are sick. It is incumbent on us all to take these preventative measures to help our community stay healthy, especially those over the age of 60 or with underlying health conditions.

We understand children and families may have heightened concerns about exposure to this virus causing stress and anxiety. The following resources may be helpful in visiting with your child about this situation:

The National Association of School Psychologists: https://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources-and-podcasts/school-climate-safety-and-crisis/health-crisis-resources/talking-to-children-about-covid-19-(coronavirus)-a-parent-resource

PBS (https://www.pbs.org/parents/thrive/how-to-talk-to-your-kids-about-coronavirus)

As always, safety is our primary concern. Thank you for your support as our district works to ensure the health and wellbeing of our entire community. Please refer to the district website (www.laramie1.org) for ongoing updates.

Dr. Boyd Brown

Superintendent of Schools