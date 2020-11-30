Lawsuit Filed by Former Wyoming Youth Centers’ Residents Names 19 Defendants

The three former female residents of Trinity Teen Solutions, Inc., and one former male resident of the Triangle Cross Ranch, LLC, name these organizations and 17 other defendants in the class-action lawsuit they filed through their attorneys in federal court.

Many of the defendants are related by blood, law or marriage.

They also are alleged to be related through their connections with for-profit and non-profit corporations of an enterprise "for the purpose of executing essential aspects of a criminal worker exploitation scheme" under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, according to the lawsuit.

However, Powell attorney Joey Darrah has represented Trinity Teen Solutions in the past and said that he is reviewing the lawsuit but has not been formally served with it.

"In scanning it, it doesn't look like it has a lot of merit, there's a lot of unconnected parties here," Darrah said.

Trinity Teen Solutions is not affiliated with Triangle Cross Ranch, he added.

Diocese of Cheyenne spokeswoman Diana Waggener said she has not seen the lawsuit and has no comment.

All corporations listed here are for-profit unless otherwise noted.

All defendants have Powell addresses unless otherwise noted: