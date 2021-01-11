Law Enforcement: We’ll Be Ready for Biden’s Inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — This time, they’ll be ready.

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden will be held on the same risers in the same spot at the U.S. Capitol where a violent, pro-Trump mob descended last week.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Michael Plati, who is leading the inauguration security, says the two events aren’t comparable from a security standpoint.

The theme for the event will be “America United,” an issue that’s long been a central focus for Biden but one that’s taken on added weight following last Wednesday's insurrection.

Biden himself hasn't expressed concern about his own personal security at the inauguration.