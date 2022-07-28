Laramie County Sheriff Seeking Square Dance Uniform Burglar

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down the burglar who stole square dance uniforms from a local residence.

That's according to agency spokesman Capt. Don Hollingshead. He says the theft happened sometime before June 28 in the 2200 Block of Persons Road, with 30 square dance uniforms being taken.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call Crimestoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS. You can also submit tips online at Silent Witness of Laramie County.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.