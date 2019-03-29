Laramie County Deputies Nab 1 of 2 Attempted Murder Suspects

Laramie County deputies have arrested one of two men wanted in connection with a Jan. 17 stabbing in Cheyenne.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says 27-year-old Isaac Garcia was picked up Tuesday night in the 600 block of South Fork Road.

Garcia was being sought on warrants for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

His alleged accomplice, 26-year-old Joseph Sena, is still at large.

Sena is a 5-foot-8 male weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sena's current whereabouts is asked to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at (307) 637-6524 or Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.