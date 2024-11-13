Holiday Art Sale to feature and benefit Casper College art club students

CASPER, Wyo. — An upcoming holiday event will feature works by Casper College art students.

According to a release, the Casper College Holiday Art Sale is scheduled to take place on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The sale will be located in the atrium of the Visual Arts Center at Casper College. Only cash will be accepted during the event.

“We’re excited to be hosting [the] upcoming art sale featuring works created by our talented students,” the release said.