Barrasso secures No. 2 position in Republican Senate leadership

CASPER, Wyo. — After handily securing his reelection on Nov. 5, Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso secured the No. 2 position in the Senate leadership on Wednesday. South Dakota Sen. John Thune was elected to take over from Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Barrasso served for six years as Senate GOP conference chair and was in control of Republican messaging, according to reporting by The Hill.

“We have an extraordinary opportunity in front of us,” Barrasso said in a statement. “Voters spoke loudly. It is our job to listen and to lead on their behalf. Our agenda will be bold. We will work on the issues that are so clearly the priority of voters — lowering costs, protecting the border, restoring America’s strength in the world, and unleashing American energy.”