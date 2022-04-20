Natrona’s Dominique Baker Inks with Dakota Bottineau for Softball

Natrona&#8217;s Dominique Baker Inks with Dakota Bottineau for Softball

Photo Courtesy: Frank Gambino

Natrona softball player Dominique Baker has signed with Dakota College-Bottineau in North Dakota to continue her athletic journey. Girls high softball is entering its 2nd season in Wyoming and Baker becomes the first Natrona player to be a college signee.

This season she has 3 runs batted in and a couple of stolen bases and in her junior year, she hit .313 with 14 RBIs, 15 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. Baker is a versatile player defensively with experience playing 3rd base, centerfield, and catcher.

Dakota-Bottineau is a junior college that plays in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference.

