Lauren O’Loughlin of Gillette Inks for Softball at VCSU

Thunder Basin senior Lauren O’Loughlin is the second player from the 2022 state champs to sign for college softball. She’s heading to Valley City State University.

O’Loughlin is a two-time all-state selection for the Bolts. She helped them win the 2022 high school state championship with a 12-2 victory over Cheyenne Central in the title game. O’Loughlin led TBHS to a 24-4 record last spring.

As a junior in the 2022 high school season, Lauren had a batting average of .515 with a team-best 42 RBIs. O’Loughlin had 51 hits that included 14 doubles, four triples, and three home runs. She scored 41 runs for the Bolts and had a slugging percentage of .828.

Last summer in club season, O’Loughlin helped Wicked 307 win a state championship in the 18U division. She hit .458 with 33 hits and 32 RBIs. Lauren had seven home runs, scored 23 runs, and struck out only five times over 82 plate appearances.

O’Loughlin and the Bolts will try to defend their title in the spring 2023 high school season that starts in March of next year.

Valley City State University is in Valley City, ND, and competes at the NAIA level of collegiate athletics. The Vikings are a member of the North Star Athletic Association.