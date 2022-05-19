Julie Dysart of Natrona Commits to Bismarck State for Softball

Natrona softball player Julie Dysart will continue her career at the junior college level at Bismarck State in North Dakota. This past season, Dysart hit .447 with 18 runs batted in. She rang up 5 doubles, 2 triples, and 2 home runs. Dysart saw some extended time in the circle pitching-wise, making 8 appearances, striking on 18in 29 innings of work. She also had a fielding percentage of .833

She started her career on the diamond in the Casper Youth Baseball leagues and now will be joining a program that competes in Region XIII at the juco level in the Mon-Dak Conference. Academically, she plans to pursue nursing and already is a CNA

